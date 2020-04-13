Estás leyendo: Muere el expresidente de les Corts Valencianes Juan Cotino por coronavirus

Covid-19 Muere el expresidente de les Corts Valencianes Juan Cotino por coronavirus

El exdirector general de la Policía Nacional ha fallecido este lunes a los 70 años.

El exvicepresidente del Gobierno valenciano, expresidente de Les Corts Valencianes y ex director general de la Policía, Juan Cotino, a su llegada a la Cidad de la Justicia. /EFE
El exvicepresidente del Gobierno valenciano, expresidente de Les Corts Valencianes y ex director general de la Policía, Juan Cotino, a su llegada a la Cidad de la Justicia. /EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

efe | público

El exvicepresidente del Gobierno valenciano, expresidente de Les Corts Valencianes y ex director general de la Policía, Juan Cotino, al que se le diagnosticó una infección por coronavirus, ha fallecido este lunes en el hospital de Manises.

El ex alto cargo del PP llevaba más de tres semanas sedado e intubado en la UCI de este centro sanitario y su situación era estable, dentro de la gravedad, aunque había empeorado en las últimas horas.

Cotino, de 70 años, acudió a este centro el pasado 16 de marzo con fiebre alta, sin tos ni molestias respiratorias, y tras dar negativo en un primer test de coronavirus, se le diagnosticó una gripe común.

Sin embargo, sus síntomas se fueron agravando, motivo por el cual se le repitió el test, que confirmó la infección, y quedó ingresado el día siguiente para ser derivado posteriormente a la UCI, donde se le colocó un respirador y fue sedado. 

Cotino estaba siendo juzgado en la Audiencia Nacional por el amaño de los contratos adjudicados a la trama Gürtel por la visita del Papa a Valencia

