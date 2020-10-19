Corinna Larsen echa más leña al fuego. Tras asegurar en anteriores ocasiones que Juan Carlos I tenía una máquina de contar dinero en Zarzuela y de que el monarca colaba miles de euros en billete por los controles del aeropuerto de Barajas (Madrid), la aristócrata alemana asegura ahora que la familia real cogía el dinero en metálico guardado en una "cámara".

En una nueva entrevista con el diario británico The Telegraph, Larsen ha aseverado que el rey emérito hizo donaciones a otra novia y a sus hijos, entre ellos el rey de España, Felipe VI, además de darle acceso a la "cámara del dinero" donde el monarca guardaba los billetes provenientes de su fortuna secreta en Suiza.

Corinna ha confirmado que ella misma vio esa cámara en una de las visitas guiadas que su examante le hizo por la Zarzuela. "El dinero en efectivo no se puede rastrear, así que había un montón en el palacio. Por lo que me dijo él, cualquier miembro de la familia que necesitaba dinero, lo cogía", agrega.

Asimismo, afea la conducta del actual jefe del Estado, a quien pidió que detuviera la campaña iniciada por Juan Carlos I contra ella: "Le pedí que detuviera la campaña de abusos de su padre. Si no puedes controlar a tu propia familia, ¿cómo puedes reinar un país?", indica, al mismo tiempo que culpa Felipe VI de eludir sus denuncias de acoso.

En la conversación con el medio británico, la aristócrata vuelve a contar su reunión en un hotel de Londres con el exdirector del CNI Félix Sanz Roldán: "Mantuvimos una conversación que me dio miedo. Fue como hablar con Hannibal Lecter. Me dijo: si no haces lo que te digo, no puedo garantizar tu seguridad física ni la de tus hijos".

