Nombramientos El Gobierno nombra a Sara Aagesen, experta en medio ambiente, nueva secretaria de Estado de Energía

Sustituye en el cargo a José Domínguez Abascal. Aagesen Desde ha desarrollado casi toda su carrera profesional en la Oficina de Cambio climático, vinculada a la acción por el clima y la transición energética. 

La nueva secretaría de Estado de Energía, Sara Aagesen. E.P.

El Consejo de Ministros ha nombrado a Sara Aagesen Muñoz, que coordinó los trabajos del Plan Nacional Integrado de Energía y Clima (PNIEC), secretaria de Estado de Energía en sustitución de José Domínguez Abascal, según ha anunciado este viernes la ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero.

Aagesen es ingeniería química por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid y en 2018 dirigió, coordinó y definió el Plan Nacional Integrado de Energía y Clima 2021-2030 y también la estrategia a largo plazo a 2050.

Ha sido negociadora para la delegación española en la Comisión Marco de Naciones Unidas contra el Cambio Climático y del grupo intergubernamental de expertos en el cambio climático desde el año 2002.

Además, ha participado como experta nacional en diversos grupos de trabajo de la Comisión Europea y en el seguimiento y evaluación del desarrollo normativo comunitario.

Desde el año 2002 hasta el 2018 ha desarrollado su carrera profesional en la Oficina de Cambio climático, vinculada a la acción por el clima y la transición energética.

Aagesen sustituye en la Secretaría de Estado de Energía a José Domínguez Abascal, bajo cuyo mandato se desarrollaron reformas para modificar la factura eléctrica, ampliar el bono social eléctrico a las familias monoparentales y eliminar el conocido como "impuesto al sol" para facilitar el autoconsumo.

También bajo su mandato se alumbró el Plan Nacional Integrado de Energía y Clima de España y se consiguió un acuerdo para fijar un calendario ordenado para el cierre de las nucleares.

José Domínguez Abascal había sido presidente de Abengoa desde septiembre de 2015 a hasta abril de 2016, cuando renunció por motivos personales.

Su breve periodo al frente de la compañía de ingeniería y energía, que salvó un concurso de acreedores, le ha venido reportando contratiempo y este mismo lunes la Plataforma de Perjudicados por Abengoa anunció que había solicitado a la jueza que investiga las presuntas irregularidades en el proyecto del AVE Meca-Medina, en Arabia Saudí, que le citara como investigado junto al expresidente Felipe Benjumea y el exconsejero delegado Manuel Sánchez Ortega.

