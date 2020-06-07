Noventa alcaldías de IU, En Comú y Podemos piden suspender la regla de gasto

madrid
Noventa alcaldías de Izquierda Unida, En Comú y Podemos han pedido por carta a la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, que suspenda la aplicación de la regla de gasto mientras se reforma en profundidad la ley de estabilidad presupuestaria para proteger a los ciudadanos de las consecuencias de la pandemia.
Los alcaldes reclaman suspensión urgente de las normas que se aplican ante el incumplimiento de las reglas fiscales y en concreto, de la regla de gasto. Entre los máximos responsables de los municipios que han remitido las misivas a Montero se encuentran los de localidades como Zamora, Rivas Vaciamadrid, Conil (Cádiz), Los Palacios y Villafranca o Arahal (Sevilla), Campillos (Málaga), El Prat y Sant Feliú de Llobregat (Barcelona), Mieres (Asturias), Totana (Murcia), Castejón (Navarra) o Mota del Cuervo (Cuenca).
"Hay que permitir que la administración más cercana deba atender adecuadamente las necesidades de su población", señalan en la carta y subrayan que quieren unos ayuntamientos "al servicio de la gente".
Con esta actuación se cierra la campaña #EscudoMunicipal iniciada el jueves a través de las redes sociales por todas las formaciones que integran el grupo confederal de Unidas Podemos, ha informado IU.
La campaña ha coincidido la presentación de una iniciativa en el Congreso que busca también acabar con los efectos de la regla de gasto. Se trata, según IU, de permitir a las administraciones públicas aborden la crisis económica y social sin traba ni condición previa tanto para la posibilidad del uso del superávit como para los destinos a los que se pueda aplicar.
