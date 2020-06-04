MADRID
El Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo ha aclarado que las fronteras españolas se abrirán el 1 de julio. Esta puntualización se ha producido después de que en la mañana de este jueves la titular de este Ministerio, Reyes Maroto, hubiera informado de que las fronteras terrestres con Portugal y Francia se abrirán a partir del 22 de junio. La ministra ha dicho que a partir de esa fecha, cuando finaliza el estado de alarma, se eliminarán las restricciones a la movilidad para los residentes y en los tránsitos con esos dos países, al tiempo que, "en virtud de acuerdos de reciprocidad, se eliminarán las cuarentenas".
En una nota de prensa posterior a estas declaraciones, el Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo ha señalado que "con arreglo al principio de gradualidad, y teniendo en cuenta los compromisos anunciados de reapertura del turismo internacional, la movilidad internacional segura tendrá lugar a partir del 1 de julio".
Por otra parte, el Ministerio, a diferencia de lo que habían dicho anteriormente el ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, y el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha indicado que la movilidad dentro del territorio nacional se recuperará a partir de la finalización de la vigencia de la última prórroga del estado de alarma, esto es, a partir del 22 de junio.
José Luis Ábalos planteó este miércoles que, a partir de la fase 3 se podía "establecer la movilidad dentro de una misma comunidad autónoma o entre comunidades autónomas que estén en la misma fase". Sin embargo, horas después, Salvador Illa afirmó que las comunidades determinarán la movilidad entre sus provincias, pero que el traslado entre comunidades no llegará hasta la nueva normalidad.
