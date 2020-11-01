Estás leyendo: Nuevas protestas vandálicas contra las restricciones de la pandemia en León

Nuevas protestas vandálicas contra las restricciones de la pandemia en León

Se han registrado daños menores en vehículos, se han volcado vallas y tirado sillas y mesas de terraza.

Nuevos disturbios en León.
Nuevos disturbios en León. — Twitter

 Varias decenas de jóvenes encapuchados han protagonizado en la tarde noche de este domingo distintos altercados en el centro de León, supuestamente para protestar por el toque de queda a causa de la pandemia que rige desde las 22.00 a 06.00 horas en toda Castilla y León. 

Según distintas fuentes, los jóvenes habrían sido convocados por redes sociales a las 20:00 horas frente al Museo Gaudí-Casa Botines, dispersándose posteriormente los concentrados por todo el centro de la ciudad, volcando vallas, encendiendo bengalas que dejaban a su paso a la vez que gritaban "libertad" en contra de las restricciones por la pandemia.

Así, según fuentes policiales, se han registrado daños menores en vehículos, se han volcado vallas y tirado sillas y mesas de terraza en Burgo Nuevo, la calle Alcázar de Toledo y las aledañas a la plaza de la Inmaculada, así como el vuelco de contenedores en las inmediaciones de San Marcos.

Otro grupo se ha dedicado a tirar por los aires las sillas de una terraza de un establecimiento ubicado frente a la Catedral, por lo que muchos vecinos que pasaban por allí grababan los sucesos, y no pocos recriminaban a los jóvenes sus actos.

Agentes de la Policía Nacional y Local han establecido un dispositivo para contener a los jóvenes sin que hasta el momento se haya informado de ninguna detención.

