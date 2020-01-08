Pedro Sánchez, por segunda vez en año y medio, volvió a tomar posesión del cargo de presidente del Gobierno ante un ejemplar de la Constitución, sin biblia ni crucifijo, tal y como hizo en la anterior ocasión.
En un breve acto presidido por el rey Felipe VI, Sánchez volvió a “prometer” su cargo delante sólo de un ejemplar de la Constitución, sin ningún atrezzo religioso.
Sánchez fue el primer presidente de la democracia que prometió su cargo sin biblia ni crucifijo, que siempre habían estado presentes en las juras o promesas de los seis anteriores jefes del Ejecutivo.
También estuvieron presentes durante la toma de posesión la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado; la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet; la presidenta del Senado, Pilar Llop; y los presidentes del Consejo General del Poder Judicial y de Tribunal Constitucional.
Sánchez, con la mano derecha encima de un ejemplar de la Constitución dijo: "Prometo, por mi conciencia y honor, cumplir fielmente con las obligaciones del cargo de presidente del Gobierno, con lealtad al rey, y guardar y hacer guardar la Constitución como norma fundamental del Estado, así como mantener el secreto de las deliberaciones del Consejo de Ministros”.
Tras el breve acto, que apenas duró cinco minutos, Sánchez se volvió a trasladar al Palacio de La Moncloa sin hacer declaraciones. El presidente no anunciará su Gobierno hasta la próxima semana.
