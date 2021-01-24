Actualizado:
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha abierto una investigación sobre Daniel Serrano, número dos del PP en Catalunya, por un presunto delito de agresión sexual y otros dos de lesiones leves sobre la secretaria del área de Igualdad de su partido.
La mujer denuncia que el 13 noviembre 2016 el acusado la "forzó de forma violenta manteniendo una relación de sexo violento y agresivo", según recoge el diario El Mundo. Serrano ha asegurado que entre 2015 y 2016 tuvo "una relación sentimental sin compromiso de convivencia y con relaciones sexuales esporádicas" con ella.
En mayo de 2017, la responsable de Igualdad del PP denuncia que Serrano le "amenazó" con hacerle la vida imposible "tanto a nivel político como personal" en caso de que denunciase los hechos, según el testimonio de la política.
La denuncia fue presentada ante un Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer número 2 de Barcelona, aunque la causa se derivó al Juzgado de Instrucción número 30 de Barcelona al considerar que no existía una relación de pareja. Serrano, en declaración oficial ante el TSJC, ha negado los hechos y la violencia que la mujer denuncia.
"Los hechos son falsos y responden a una extorsión en base a un chantaje que se hace público en plena campaña para erosionar mi imagen". "Confío plenamente en la justicia", ha comunicado Serrano a través de un comunicado.
