Estás leyendo: Pablo Iglesias presenta las líneas generales de su ministerio en el Congreso

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

En directo Pablo Iglesias presenta las líneas generales de su ministerio en el Congreso

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 comparece en la Comisión de Derechos Sociales y Políticas Integrales de la Discapacidad, a petición propia.

Pablo Iglesias presenta las líneas generales de su ministerio en el Congreso.
Pablo Iglesias presenta las líneas generales de su ministerio en el Congreso.

MADRID

PÚBLICO

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú