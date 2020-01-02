Público
Pacto PSOE ERC Texto íntegro del pacto entre PSOE y ERC para la investidura de Sánchez

El documento se titula Acuerdo para la creación de una mesa de Gobierno de España y el Govern de la Generalitat de Catalunya para la resolución del conflicto político.

Puedes leer aquí íntegramente el acuerdo alcanzado entre PSOE y ERC para la investidura de Pedro Sánchez

