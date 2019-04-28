Público
Elecciones generales La participación en Andalucía llega al 73%, unos siete puntos más que en 2016

El dato en la Comunidad Autónoma superaría en torno a seis puntos y medio los comicios de 2016. 

Imagen de unas urnas electorales. ARCHIVO

La participación en Andalucía llega al 73,% sobre el total, casi siete puntos respecto a los comicios al Congreso en 2016, cuando acabó en un 66,05%. Ya en los datos de la tarde, todas las provincias andaluzas registraban una participación superior a la de hace tres años.

Almería llegaría al 71,00% respecto al 62% de 2016. En Cádiz la participación aumenta aunque en menor medida, ya que se pasa de un 62% a casi el 69%. Córdoba cerraría las urnas con un 75,63%, mientras que Granada rondaría en 74,22%. 

En Huelva el dato sería de 67,90%, respecto al 62,93% de 2016. Jaén también superaría con creces el setenta por ciento –76,01%–, aunque ya en las pasadas generales tuvo uno de los mayores datos de Andalucía, con un 70,48%. 

Málaga es uno de los lugares con mayor aumento de la Comunidad, pasando de un 64,63% hasta el 71,87% de este 28A.  Por último, en la capital los datos también crecen. Sevilla acabaría en 74,88% respecto al 68,21% de 2016.  

