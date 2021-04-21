Estás leyendo: El Gobierno estudia cómo actuar para que los Franco no saquen bienes de Meirás

Fuentes del Ejecutivo han admitido que pretenden recurrir esta resolución de la Audiencia de A Coruña, que permite a la familia del dictador retirar los bienes ya que su titularidad no está en cuestión.

Pazo de Meirás el día de su devolución al Estado, en Sada, A Coruña, Galicia, (España), a 10 de diciembre de 2020.
Pazo de Meirás.  Europa Press / archivo

madrid

El Gobierno está estudiando el mejor modo de evitar que los Franco puedan retirar todos los muebles y los elementos accesorios del Pazo de Meirás después de que la Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña haya revocado el auto que ordenaba depositar a favor del Estado todos los muebles y elementos accesorios del pazo. Fuentes del Gobierno han admitido hoy que estudian cuál es el mejor modo de proceder o de recurrir tras esta resolución de la Audiencia que permite a los Franco retirar los bienes ya que su titularidad no está en cuestión.

La Sección tercera de la Audiencia estima de esta forma el recurso interpuesto por los herederos del dictador y condena a la Administración a indemnizarles por los daños ocasionados, una decisión que ya están estudiando la Abogacía del Estado y la Xunta, y que apremia el Ayuntamiento de Sada, donde se ubica el inmueble.

Los magistrados argumentan, en la resolución con fecha de este martes, que en la ejecución provisional de la sentencia que otorga la titularidad del pazo al Estado "no procede la discusión sobre a quién le pertenece el mobiliario, pues la Administración no lo reclamó en su demanda inicial", sino únicamente la finca.

Y añaden que, pese al depósito de los muebles solicitado por el Estado dentro del trámite de ejecución provisional de la sentencia, "en ningún momento la Administración anuncia una futura demanda postulando la propiedad de ese mobiliario".

En todo caso, ya no cabe recurso contra esta resolución, pero la Administración podrá demandar en otro pleito la titularidad de los muebles que considere propiedad de Patrimonio Nacional asignado al uso del jefe del Estado. 

