El PDeCAT rompe con el JxCat y propone activar el proceso de primarias para ir a las elecciones catalanas

El presidente del partido, David Bonvehí, ha solicitado el apoyo de los miembros del Consell Nacional para que la dirección ponga en marcha los próximos días este proceso de primarias.

Los coordinadores generales del PDeCat, David Bonvehí y Marta Pascal durante el Consejo Nacional del PDeCat. EFE/Marta Pérez
El Consell Nacional del PDeCAT ha aprobado este lunes activar el proceso de primarias para elegir un candidato a las elecciones catalanas, con lo que se presentará en solitario, rompiendo así la posibilidad de alcanzar un acuerdo para concurrir con JxCat.

El presidente del partido, David Bonvehí, ha solicitado el apoyo de los miembros del Consell Nacional para que la dirección ponga en marcha los próximos días este proceso de primarias, y ha anunciado que el martes harán una votación para conocer el apoyo de esta decisión, según un comunicado de la formación.

Bonvehí ha explicado a los consejeros nacionales las negociaciones que ha conducido en los dos últimos meses con los responsables de JxCat, a quienes ha planteado diversas fórmulas para evitar concurrir en listas separadas.

Bonvehí ha lamentado la decisión del expresident Quim Torra de destituir como consellera a Àngels Chacón -que se perfila como posible candidata del PDeCAT a la Generalitat- y ha destacado que su partido quiere "articular un proyecto político que represente un modelo de país concreto y siga trabajando por la independencia".

"Queremos estar presentes en las próximas elecciones porque tenemos respuestas sobre todas estas cuestiones y, por eso, nos hemos de preparar para concurrir a las elecciones, con un espíritu constructivo", ha remarcado Bonvehí, según un comunicado del PDeCAT.

