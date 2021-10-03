Estás leyendo: Pedro Sánchez anuncia 200 millones en ayudas para afectados del volcán de La Palma

Público
Público

Volcán Cumbre Vieja Pedro Sánchez anuncia 200 millones en ayudas para afectados del volcán de La Palma

Última hora en Público
Atentado en Londres.

madrid

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este domingo un plan de ayudas de 200 millones de euros para los afectados por la erupción del volcán de La Palma.

Sánchez ha afirmado en La Palma que se trata de un plan "muy potente" que será aprobado como real decreto por el Consejo de Ministros que se celebra el próximo martes.

Estas ayudas se suman a los 10,5 millones para viviendas y enseres de primera necesidad aprobados por el Ejecutivo la semana pasada, cuando declaró también la isla como zona catastrófica.

Sánchez ha realizado el anuncio de esta nueva partida económica a su regreso a La Palma, donde tiene previsto visitar este mediodía a las personas alojadas temporalmente en un hotel de Fuencaliente, en el sur de la isla.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público