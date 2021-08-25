Pedro Sánchez se reúne este miércoles con el presidente de Ceuta en Moncloa para analizar la devolución de los menores

ceuta
El presidente del Gobierno, el socialista Pedro Sánchez, ha convocado este miércoles en el Palacio de Moncloa al presidente de Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas, del PP, para analizar la situación planteada por la decisión judicial de mantener paralizada la devolución de menores marroquíes que entraron en mayo en la ciudad autónoma, según confirmaron a Europa Press fuentes del Ejecutivo.
La titular del Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 1 de Ceuta ordenó este martes mantener la suspensión de la repatriación de nueve menores migrantes no acompañados marroquíes a su país por la vía expeditiva elegida por el Ministerio de Interior. Al margen de lo previsto en la legislación española y los tratados internacionales, la paralización se ha hecho extensiva por parte de la administración al resto de los 700 jóvenes en la misma situación.
A su juicio, "existen datos bastantes para entender que se podría haber producido una vulneración del derecho a la tutela judicial efectiva" de los niños en caso de devolución.
Mientras que la dirección nacional del PP ha venido criticando la actuación del Gobierno en este tema, Vivas siempre ha defendido la devolución de los menores y ha elogiado la coordinación con el Ministerio del Interior que dirige Fernando Grande-Marlaska.
Desde Ceuta insisten en que no tienen medios para acoger a los menores y veían bien el proceso de devolución tutelada que ha aplicado el Ministerio. Ante la paralización de las devoluciones, desde Moncloa han optado por convocar al presidente de Ceuta para analizar la situación este mismo miércoles.
