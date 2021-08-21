madrid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha decidido suspender el viaje a Egipto y Kenia que tenía previsto realizar la próxima semana para seguir desde España la evolución del proceso de evacuación de ciudadanos de Afganistán después de que los talibanes se hicieran con el poder en este país.
Sánchez presidirá el próximo martes, 24 de agosto, la primera reunión del Consejo de Ministros tras el paréntesis veraniego e iba a iniciar ese mismo día una visita a El Cairo y Nairobi hasta el jueves durante la que tenía ya fijadas sendas reuniones con los presidentes egipcio y keniano.
Sin embargo, el Ejecutivo ha informado este sábado de que finalmente Sánchez ha optado por cancelar este viaje a África y permanecer en Madrid supervisando la evacuación de ciudadanos afganos que llegan a España.
