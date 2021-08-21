Estás leyendo: Sánchez cancela su viaje a Egipto y Kenia ante la crisis afgana y las evacuaciones

Público
Público

Pedro Sánchez Sánchez cancela su viaje a Egipto y Kenia ante la crisis afgana y las evacuaciones

El presidente dirigirá el próximo martes la primera reunión del Consejo de Ministros tras el paréntesis veraniego, tras el que estaba prevista la visita oficial a ambos países africanos

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c); la presidenta de la Comisión Europea (CE), Ursula von der Leyen (d), y el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel (i), intervienen en su visita al centro de acogida de ciudadanos europeos y colaborador
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c); la presidenta de la Comisión Europea (CE), Ursula von der Leyen (d), y el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel (i), intervienen en su visita al centro de acogida de ciudadanos europeos y colaboradores afganos evacuados desde Kabul, este sábado en Torrejón de Ardoz. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

madrid

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha decidido suspender el viaje a Egipto y Kenia que tenía previsto realizar la próxima semana para seguir desde España la evolución del proceso de evacuación de ciudadanos de Afganistán después de que los talibanes se hicieran con el poder en este país.

Sánchez presidirá el próximo martes, 24 de agosto, la primera reunión del Consejo de Ministros tras el paréntesis veraniego e iba a iniciar ese mismo día una visita a El Cairo y Nairobi hasta el jueves durante la que tenía ya fijadas sendas reuniones con los presidentes egipcio y keniano.

Sin embargo, el Ejecutivo ha informado este sábado de que finalmente Sánchez ha optado por cancelar este viaje a África y permanecer en Madrid supervisando la evacuación de ciudadanos afganos que llegan a España.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público