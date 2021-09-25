Pere Aragonès: "La represión del Estado continúa, la única solución es la amnistía"

AlguerActualizado:
Pere Aragonès ha afirmado este sábado desde Italia que "la represión del Estado español continúa". A juicio del president del Govern, "la única solución es la amnistía".
Aragonès ha realizado estas declaraciones después de encontrarse en Alguer (Cerdeña) con el expresident Carles Puigdemont, quien fue detenido el jueves en esa localidad italiana por una orden del Tribunal Supremo, aunque el viernes salió de la cárcel.
Durante una rueda de prensa, el dirigente catalán exigió "la retirada de todas las ordenes de detención, la finalización de la represión contra el movimiento independentista y la reclamación de una solución política, que debe ser la amnistía y el reconocimiento del ejercicio del derecho a la autodeterminación".
Represión contra el soberanismo
"Estamos aquí para denunciar que la represión contra el movimiento independentista continúa, que es más necesaria que nunca una amnistía para que resuelva esta situación de represión" comentó Aragonès.
Según el líder catalán, "hace falta respetar el derecho el pueblo catalán a decidir su futuro y y el respeto al ejercicio del derecho a autodeterminación con un referéndum de independencia".
Aragonès dejó claro que, de los países fundadores de la UE, Italia, Bélgica y Alemania han considerado que el expresident y el movimiento independentista catalán "no han cometido ningún delito" en estos años.
El dirigente catalán (quien ha viajado con el vicepresident, Jordi Puigneró, a Cerdeña para mostrar su apoyo a Puigdemont) pidió la libertad "completa" del expresident y "del resto de los exiliados" con la retirada "de todas las causas y las órdenes de detención". No obstante, no comentó nada respecto al efecto de la detención a la mesa de diálogo con el Gobierno.
