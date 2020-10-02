Petra De Sutter, primera mujer trans elegida ministra en Europa

madrid
Petra de Sutter es la nueva viceprimer ministra de Bélgica y su nombramiento se ha convertido en algo histórico para Europa. Se trata de la primera persona transgénero que accede a un cargo ministerial un gobierno europeo.
De Suttter es doctora y profesora de ginecología, además de defensora por los derechos del colectivo LGBTI y la identidad de género, que siempre ha reivindicado en todos y cada uno de los cargos políticos que ha ostentado. Ya sea en el Senado belga, la asamblea parlamentaria del Consejo de Europa o el Parlamento Europeo.
También se ha mostrado habitualmente como una defensora de los derechos de las mujeres y los derechos sexuales reproductivos.
Sutter también fue elegida miembro del Parlamento Europeo el año 2019, donde fue presidenta de la Comisión de Mercado Interior y Protección del Consumidor.
Fin al periodo más largo de Bélgica sin Gobierno
Bélgica puso fin este jueves a su récord de días sin un Gobierno federal en plenas funciones, desde diciembre de 2018, con el juramento del liberal flamenco Alexander De Croo ante el rey Felipe de los belgas como primer ministro.
493 días después de las últimas elecciones, de mayo de 2019, y 650 después de la caída del Gobierno federal que presidía el liberal francófono Charles Michel, Bélgica vuelve a contar con un Ejecutivo pleno tras batir un nuevo récord temporal para conseguir formarlo, que ha superado al de 541 días entre 2010 y 2011.
De Croo dirigirá un Gobierno con 15 ministros (incluido él) y cinco secretarios de Estado, según los medios belgas, pertenecientes a siete formaciones de cuatro familias políticas: socialistas, liberales y ecologistas, tanto flamencos como francófonos, además de los democristianos flamencos.
