A la duquesa de Badajoz se le diagnosticó un cáncer de colon que le obligó a pasar por el quirófano en febrero del pasado año y a someterse a un tratamiento de quimioterapia.

La infanta Pilar de Borbón en una imagen de archivo. EFE

La infanta Pilar de Borbón ha fallecido este miércoles a los 83 años en Madrid tras haber permanecido ingresada en una clínica de Madrid desde el pasado domingo, día 5, han informado a Efe fuentes del entorno de la hermana mayor del rey Juan Carlos.

