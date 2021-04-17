La Policía busca en Guadalajara a un hombre de 40 años por una agresión racista a un joven de 12 años

La Policía Local de Guadalajara busca a un hombre de 40 años que presuntamente ha agredido este sábado por motivos racistas a un menor extranjero de 12 años, que ha tenido que ser trasladado al Hospital General Universitario de la ciudad guadalajareña.
Según ha informado el Ayuntamiento de Guadalajara en nota de prensa, este hombre ha propinado varios golpes al menor. Los hechos sucedían en torno a las 9.30 horas cuando el menor transitaba por la calle Mayor y la Plaza de Santo Domingo de camino a un entrenamiento deportivo mientras el varón de 40 años lo perseguía hasta detenerlo y, sin ningún motivo, propinarle varios golpes, con una actitud "claramente racista" según se desprende de varios detalles de lo sucedido.
Cuando la Policía Local era alertada, el varón huía del lugar de los hechos sin que ningún testigo presente haya podido detenerlo, perdiendo su rastro en las inmediaciones de la Plaza de Moreno. Las Fuerzas de Seguridad investigan a esta hora todo lo sucedido y buscan al presunto autor de la agresión.
Por su parte, el menor ha sido trasladado al Hospital General Universitario con dolor abdominal por los golpes recibidos, varias heridas y actualmente se encuentra estable y en observación.
El Ayuntamiento de Guadalajara ha expresado su firme y absoluto rechazo ante esta agresión y se reafirma en las políticas llevadas a cabo desde la Concejalía de Diversidad contra el odio hacia las personas. En las últimas semanas se ha puesto en marcha una campaña para concienciar a la población sobre el uso de expresiones racistas incorporadas a nuestra lengua desde hace mucho tiempo.
