El PP califica de "anécdota" y "cuestión menor" la investigación del máster de Casado

El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, no ha analizado qué consecuencias tendría que el caso del máster de Pablo Casado, el presidente del partido, llegase hasta el Tribunal Supremo porque opina que "al final quedará en nada". A su vez, ha tildado todo el proceso como una "anécdota" y una "cuestión menor".
"Es una cuestión menor y anecdótica", ha subrayado García Egea en declaraciones a la Cadena Ser, donde ha recordado que Casado ya ha dado "muchísimas explicaciones" sobre el asunto e incluso ha aportado documentación que se puede consultar en sus redes sociales. El secretario general de los 'populares' ha hecho esta defensa del líder de su partido después de que este jueves una de las alumnas investigadas que hizo el mismo máster que cursó Casado reconociese ante la juez que obtuvo el título sin hacer trabajos ni ir a clase.
El propio Casado evitó valorar después esta declaración y también se remitió a las explicaciones ya dadas. "Desconozco esa declaración, pero conocen las mías, que han sido frecuentes en los últimos dos meses, y casi excesivas", dijo a los medios de comunicación tras su encuentro con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.
Dañar la imagen del PP
García Egea cree que quizá hay alguien "a quien le interesa" esta polémica para "dañar la imagen" del líder del PP, pero ha defendido que Casado "ha demostrado" ser una persona "rigurosa, trabajadora, honrada y honesta". "Creo que nadie tiene duda hoy de que Casado es una persona que en su vida personal y profesional siempre cumple escrupulosamente las normas establecidas", ha añadido.
En este contexto, el secretario general del PP ha mantenido el mismo discurso en cuanto a la posibilidad de que el asunto llegue al Tribunal Supremo y ha sostenido que Casado obtuvo el respaldo de militantes y compromisarios del partido, que "le conocían bien, lo que representa y sus capacidades profesionales y humanas".
Comentarios
