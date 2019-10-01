Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Precampaña electoral Sánchez garantiza que el artículo 155 se puede aplicar con un Gobierno en funciones

Dice que no quiere llegar a ese extremo, pero si da el paso buscará el apoyo de los partidos, incluido el de Unidas Podemos. El Gobierno hará un requerimiento a la Mesa del Parlament por las resoluciones políticas que está aprobando 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El secretario general del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante la presentación de la campaña electoral de los socialistas para las elecciones del 10 de noviembre. EFE/Ballesteros

El secretario general del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante la presentación de la campaña electoral de los socialistas para las elecciones del 10 de noviembre. EFE/Ballesteros

El presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, aseguro este martes que el artículo 155 se puede aplicar en Catalunya con un Gobierno en funciones tanto desde el punto de vista constitucional como de la legalidad, aunque insistió en que su objetivo político es "no llegar a ese extremo"; dijo.

Sánchez, en una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, aseguró que en el caso de que fuese necesaria la aplicación de este artículo intentaría buscar la unidad de todas las fuerzas políticas, incluyendo a Unidas Podemos, pero en todo momento aseguró que el Gobierno actuará con proporcionalidad. "No quiero exagerar la situación ni echar más gasolina al fuego. Eso va a guiar cualquier decisión que tome";dijo.

El dirigente socialista, además, volvió a reclamar a los independentistas que condenen la violencia y no jueguen con fuego, y acusó al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, de "banalizar" la actuación de las Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado y del Poder Judicial.

Sánchez, además, avanzó que el Gobierno hará un requerimiento a la Mesa del Parlament pidiendo explicaciones por el tipo de resoluciones políticas que está promoviendo que, en su opinión, fracturan la convivencia todavía más. Este requerimiento se suma a las acciones judiciales ante el Tribunal Constitucional que ya ha emprendido.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad