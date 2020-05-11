MADRID
La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, ha asegurado este lunes que es posible llegar a un acuerdo con Ciudadanos para sacar adelante unos Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) de "emergencia" para 2021. De hecho, ha informado de que le "consta" que la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ya está trabajando en el documento, y que el Ejecutivo está buscando "los apoyos necesarios", con una "enorme versatilidad".
En una entrevista en Onda Cero, recogida por Europa Press, la dirigente de Unidas Podemos ha asegurado que es "optimista" al respecto, después de la "votación de la semana pasada" en el Congreso para la última prórroga del estado de alarma, que el Gobierno logró sacar adelante tras un acuerdo con Ciudadanos y con el PNV.
"Más allá de las diferencias políticas, sí es posible ponerse de acuerdo en un programa presupuestario de emergencia. Lo digo de verdad y desde luego trabajaremos para que sea así", ha afirmado, tras insistir en que cree posible el acuerdo a pesar de las "muchas diferencias políticas" que existen entre Unidas Podemos y Ciudadanos.
