Estás leyendo: Yolanda Díaz cree que es posible un acuerdo con Ciudadanos para unos Presupuestos "de emergencia"

Público
Público

Presupuestos Generales del Estado Yolanda Díaz cree que es posible un acuerdo con Ciudadanos para unos Presupuestos "de emergencia"

La ministra de Trabajo ha asegurado que trabajarán para dejar a un lado las diferencias políticas con la formación naranja.

La ministra de Trabajo Yolanda Díaz en rueda de prensa desde La Moncloa./ EFE/Moncloa
La ministra de Trabajo Yolanda Díaz en rueda de prensa desde La Moncloa./ EFE/Moncloa

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, ha asegurado este lunes que es posible llegar a un acuerdo con Ciudadanos para sacar adelante unos Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) de "emergencia" para 2021. De hecho, ha informado de que le "consta" que la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ya está trabajando en el documento, y que el Ejecutivo está buscando "los apoyos necesarios", con una "enorme versatilidad".

En una entrevista en Onda Cero, recogida por Europa Press, la dirigente de Unidas Podemos ha asegurado que es "optimista" al respecto, después de la "votación de la semana pasada" en el Congreso para la última prórroga del estado de alarma, que el Gobierno logró sacar adelante tras un acuerdo con Ciudadanos y con el PNV.

"Más allá de las diferencias políticas, sí es posible ponerse de acuerdo en un programa presupuestario de emergencia. Lo digo de verdad y desde luego trabajaremos para que sea así", ha afirmado, tras insistir en que cree posible el acuerdo a pesar de las "muchas diferencias políticas" que existen entre Unidas Podemos y Ciudadanos.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú