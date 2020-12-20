Estás leyendo: El gobierno municipal y ERC alcanzan un acuerdo presupuestario en Barcelona

El acuerdo permitirá la aprobación de los presupuestos y las ordenanzas fiscales en el pleno del Consejo Municipal de la ciudad.

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau.
La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau. Andreu Dalmau / EFE

EFE

El gobierno municipal de Barcelona, formado por Barcelona en Comú y el PSC, ha cerrado un acuerdo con el grupo de ERC para aprobar los presupuestos de la ciudad para 2021. Este acuerdo permitirá la aprobación de los presupuestos y las ordenanzas fiscales en el pleno del Consejo Municipal de Barcelona que se celebrará el próximo miércoles, 23 de diciembre, el último de este año.

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, el primer teniente de alcalde, Jaume Collboni, y el presidente del grupo de ERC en el consistorio, Ernest Maragall, explicarán los detalles del acuerdo este mediodía en una comparecencia de prensa.

