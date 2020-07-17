Estás leyendo: Prisiones rechaza conceder el régimen abierto a Iñaki Urdangarin

Lo había propuesto la Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel de Brieva (Ávila), donde el cuñado del rey Feliep VI cumple condena por el 'caso Nóos'. También podrá pasar fuera de prisión un fin de semana al mes.

Iñaki Urdangarin, en una de sus salidass de prisión.

madrid

EFE

Instituciones Penitenciarias ha rechazado conceder el tercer grado o régimen abierto a Iñaki Urdangarin como había propuesto la Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel de Brieva (Ávila), donde cumple condena por el caso Nóos, han informado fuentes penitenciarias.

Por contra, se ha autorizado al cuñado de Felipe VI a salir tres veces por semana a realizar labores de voluntariado en el Hogar Don Orione, ubicado en la localidad madrileña de Pozuelo de Alarcón, como hacía antes del estado de alarma. También podrá pasar fuera de prisión un fin de semana al mes.

Estas medidas, de acuerdo con las fuentes consultadas, deben ser ratificadas por el juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria de Valladolid.

