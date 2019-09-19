Público
Propaganda electoral Así puedes dejar de recibir propaganda electoral

El Instituto Nacional de Estadística tiene habilitado un portal que permite a los ciudadanos inscritos en el censo electoral no recibir propaganda electoral de los partidos políticos de cara a las elecciones generales de noviembre.

Carteles electorales durante la campaña de las últimas elecciones generales

Hasta el momento, 112.000 personas ya han solicitado darse de baja de este servicio, saturando el servicio, según fuentes del instituto, algo que es posible tras una reforma de la Ley Electoral General en 2018 y cuyas peticiones llegan a posteriormente a los partidos.

Pasos para dejar de recibir propaganda electoral

Para poder realizar la solicitud, basta con pinchar en este enlace de la web del INE e ir al apartado presentación de la solicitud.

A continuación, para poder acceder con nuestros datos del censo, el ciudadanos puede optar entre entrar con su usuario Cl@ve o con un certificado digital.

Finalmente, la web del INE mostrará nuestros datos personales y nos dirá que estamos inscritos en los censos que se envían a las formaciones políticas "por defecto". Para dejar de enviar estos datos a los partidos, bastará con pinchar en enviar solicitud. Los ciudadanos pueden volver a darse de alta y de baja de este servicio cuantas veces quieran.

Esta opción ha cobrado importancia especialmente en las redes sociales tras la convocatoria de unas nuevas elecciones el próximo mes de noviembre, las segundas generales en lo que va de 2019, y las cuartas en los últimos cuatro años. Bajo etiquetas en Twitter como #propagandaelectoral o #Noenmibuzón, algunos ciudadanos se muestran contrarios a volver a recibir folletos de los partidos, independientemente de si van a votar o no.

