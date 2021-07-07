El PSOE se pone en primera línea contra Vox: "Son el partido del odio y la peor amenaza a nuestra democracia"

La vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, y el secretario de Organización, José Luis Ábalos, coincidieron este miércoles en lanzar un durísimo discurso contra Vox y una advertencia clara a este partido que formuló directamente la 'número dos' del partido: "Estaremos en primera línea contra el partido del odio. Y lo diré por su nombre: Vox es la peor amenaza que sufre nuestra democracia".

En un acto para presentar una parte de la ponencia marco para el 40º Congreso, ambos dirigentes centraron buena parte de sus intervenciones en el partido de Santiago Abascal, a quien directa o indirectamente vincularon con dos hechos: el asesinato de Samuel en A Coruña; y el señalamiento al editor de la revista El Jueves.

Ábalos, en referencia precisamente a las advertencias de Vox al editor de la revista, indicó que estas actitudes prueban que los dirigentes de la ultraderecha, "como demócratas no son homologables. No tienen encaje en nuestra democracia", y añadió que si estos episodios que el propio Ábalos sufrió personalmente no tienen un pase, "que lo hagan a alguien que defiende la libertad de expresión nos tiene que encontrar a todos delante", dijo.

Lastra denuncia que hay combatir "el matonismo de la extrema derecha"

Más clara y contundente fue Lastra, que no habló de ultraderecha sino de Vox directa y claramente. Recordó el asesinato de Samuel y, a continuación, indicó: "Lo que vimos en Galicia demuestra que siempre hay un discurso de odio que precede a un delito de odio, y la homofobia institucional genera delitos de odio".

Lastra, siempre vehemente en estos temas, insistió en que las palabras tienen consecuencias, y pidió enfrentarse "al matonismo de la extrema derecha". Para Lastra, "no hay espacio en una sociedad libre para quienes atacan las libertades de todos", dijo.

Además, la dirigente socialista también aprovechó para hacer un llamamiento al PP a quien pidió que no se esconda más. "Rompan con la extrema derecha, con el extremismo y el matonismo. Vuelvan a donde estaban, con todos los demócratas", concluyó.