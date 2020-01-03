La Comisión Ejecutiva del PSOE, presidida por el secretario general y presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha comenzado esta viernes 3 de enero a las 10 de la mañana. Esta Comisión ha ratificado el acuerdo alcanzado con Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) para la investidura de Sánchez, según ha confirmado el secretario de organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos.
El secretario general del PSOE obtiene el beneplácito de la Ejecutiva Federal sobre el pacto alcanzado con Esquerra, lo que supondrá la abstención de sus 13 diputados en la votación de investidura.
A la Ejecutiva asistirán algunos barones socialistas. Precisamente ayer, los líderes territoriales cerraron filas con Sánchez tras la llamada de la portavoz de Cs, Inés Arrimadas, para "frenar" el acuerdo de investidura con ERC.
A la llegada a Ferraz y según destaca EFE, la vicepresidenta en funciones, Carmen Calvo, ha mostrado su confianza en que se conformará un Gobierno que restituya la igualdad "destrozada" durante la crisis y capaz de afrontar "con política la situación de Catalunya".
Calvo ha contrapuesto la "energía y realismo" con los que el PSOE afronta los problemas de España frente al "pésima gestión" heredada de la derecha.
También la vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, ha dicho a su llegada a Ferraz que el "reto" que afrontará el Gobierno es trabajar por la justicia social y la vertebración territorial.
166 síes, 164 noes y 18 abstenciones
En estos momentos el 'sí' a la investidura de Sánchez sumaría 166 escaños (120 del PSOE, 35 de Unidas Podemos, seis del PNV, dos de Más País, uno de Compromís, uno de Nueva Canarias y uno de Teruel Existe). Mientras que el 'no' ascendería a 164 escaños (88 del PP, 52 de Vox, 10 de Ciudadanos, ocho de Junts per Catalunya, dos de la CUP, dos de UPN, uno de Foro Asturias y uno de PRC. Respecto al bloque de la abstención, este sumaría 18 diputados: los 13 de ERC más los cinco de Bildu, que previsiblemente se inclinará por esta postura. Y quedarían en el aire las decisiones de BNG y de Coalición Canaria.
