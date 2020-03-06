Estás leyendo: PSOE y Unidad Podemos adelantan la reunión de su comisión de seguimiento para rebajar las tensiones antes del 8M

La comisión de seguimiento ha destacado la importancia del anteproyecto de ley integral de Libertad Sexual, aprobado esta semana, como "un logro colectivo del Movimiento Feminista y una ley de todas".

Reunión de la comisión de seguimiento del acuerdo de coalición.

madrid

público/agencias

PSOE y Podemos han adelantado la reunión de la Comisión Permanente de Seguimiento del Acuerdo de coalición a la tarde de este viernes en vísperas de la celebración del Día de la Mujer.

Fuentes socialistas han aclarado que la comisión de seguimiento, que se iba a reunir el próximo jueves, lo ha hecho esta tarde y que en la misma se ha ensalzado "el trabajo conjunto" que "hace mucho más fuerte el gobierno de coalición".

La comisión ha destacado la importancia del anteproyecto de ley integral de Libertad Sexual, aprobado en el Consejo de Ministros esta semana, como "un logro colectivo del Movimiento Feminista y una ley de todas", y anima a la participación en la próxima jornada del 8 de marzo.

Asimismo, han expresado que durante el encuentro ambas partes han mostrado su disposición a reunirse "cuando sea necesario para facilitar la agenda legislativa progresista y el cumplimiento de los compromisos políticos adquiridos" entre ambas formaciones.

A la reunión han acudido, por parte del PSOE, el jefe de gabinete del presidente, Iván Redondo; el secretario general de la Presidencia, Félix Bolaños; el subsecretario del Ministerio de la Presidencia, Antonio Hidalgo; el secretario de Estado de Comunicación, Miguel Ángel Oliver; la dirección del gabinete de Carmen Calvo, Mª Isabel Valldecabres; y la portavoz socialista en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra.

Podemos ha estado representado por el director de Estrategia y Comunicación de la Vicepresidencia Segunda del Gobierno, Juanma del Olmo; el portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Pablo Echenique; y la secretaria de Estado de Agenda 2030 y diputada de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Ione Belarra.

