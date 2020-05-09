Estás leyendo: Puig pide a Sanidad que revise su decisión sobre la Comunitat Valenciana

Público
Público

Puig pide a Sanidad que revise su decisión sobre la Comunitat Valenciana

La consellera de Sanidad defiende que la comunidad cumple todos "los criterios y las exigencias" técnicas del Ministerio, por las que esta semana le puso por ello, asegura, "matrícula de honor".

Fotografía cedida por la Generalitat del president de la Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig | EFE
Fotografía cedida por la Generalitat del president de la Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig | EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

VALÈNCIA

EFE

El president de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, ha pedido este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad que revise "cuanto antes" su decisión de que solo 10 de los 24 departamentos de Salud de la Comunitat Valenciana pasen el próximo lunes a la fase 1 de la desescalada, una medida que el Gobierno valenciano rechaza.

"No compartimos la decisión de @sanidadgob. Hemos justificado con criterios técnicos las condiciones para que toda la C. Valenciana debía pasar a Fase 1 para proteger a la sociedad valenciana. Pedimos que se estudie de nuevo nuestro plan para revisar cuanto antes la decisión", ha señalado Puig en un mensaje de Twitter.

Pocos minutos antes, su consellera de Sanidad, la también socialista Ana Barceló, mostraba también su rechazo a la decisión del departamento que dirige Salvador Illa y aseguraba que no comparte "en absoluto" que la Comunitat no pase íntegramente a la fase 1 de la desescalada, pese a reunir todos "los criterios y las exigencias" técnicas del Ministerio, por las que esta semana le puso por ello, ha revelado, "matrícula de honor".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú