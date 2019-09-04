El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha declarado que "se opone" a su entrega a España como consecuencia de la euroorden de detención y entrega cursada por el Tribunal Supremo (TS) el pasado lunes.
Según ha informado la oficina del expresidente, Puigdemont ha recibido la notificación y ha comparecido de forma voluntaria a primera hora de este viernes ante las autoridades belgas en Bruselas acompañado de sus abogados en respuesta a la euroorden.
La Fiscalía belga recibió el lunes la euroorden contra el expresidente catalán, que el juez instructor de la causa del proceso independentista, Pablo Llarena, ha decidido reactivar, han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la Fiscalía.
Se trata de la tercera euroorden cursada por el Supremo, ante la que el expresidente "está siguiendo todos los pasos oficiales que acompañan este procedimiento", destaca su oficina en un comunicado.
El abogado de Puigdemont Paul Bekaert ya aseguró que el expresidente se presentaría ante la Justicia Belga cuando se le convocara y que colaboraría con las autoridades belgas en el proceso sobre la ejecución o no de euroorden.
Puigdemont no tiene inmunidad según Llarena
El juez instructor del caso procés, Pablo Llarena, comunicará de forma inmediata a las autoridades belgas que el expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont, a quien reclama por los delitos de sedición y malversación, no tiene inmunidad al no haber adquirido la condición efectiva de europarlamentario.
Llarena contestará inmediatamente a las autoridades belgas, que le elevaron una consulta en este sentido en la madrugada de este viernes, según informan fuentes del Supremo. Según el magistrado, Puigdemont ni acató presencialmente la Constitución ante la Junta Electoral Central como lo exige la ley, ni tomó posesión de su escaño.
