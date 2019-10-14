Público
El juez Llarena emite una nueva euroorden para arrestar a Puigdemont

También se ha dictado orden internacional de detención, por lo que puede ser arrestado también si sale de territorio belga.

04/09/2019.- El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont durante una rueda de prensa en un hotel de Bruselas el pasado miércoles. EFE/EPA/Stephane Lecocq

El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont, en una fotografía de archivo. - EFE/EPA/Stephane Lecocq

El juez Pablo Llarena ha decidido cursar una orden europea de detención y entrega contra el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, huido en Bélgica, horas después de que el Supremo haya dictado la sentencia del procés en la que condena a nueve acusados por sedición.

Fuentes jurídicas han confirmado que el magistrado instructor de la causa en el alto tribunal ha activado el mecanismo para solicitar la entrega del expresident, al que Alemania rechazó extraditar por rebelión durante la instrucción del procés.

(Habrá ampliación)

