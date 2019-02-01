El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy y su exvicepresidenta Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría encabezan la larga lista de testigos del juicio del "procés", entre los que también están el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent; el expresident Artur Mas, el exministro Cristóbal Montoro y el lehendakari Íñigo Urkullu.
No así el expresident Carles Puigdemont ni la que fuera secretaria general de ERC, Marta Rovira, ambos huidos de la justicia, a quienes el tribunal ha rechazado citar como testigos al estar también procesados en esta causa.
Como se esperaba, el Tribunal no permitirá que comparezca el rey Felipe VI, al estar su figura blindada por la Constitución.
(Habrá ampliación)
