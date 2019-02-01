Público
Juicio al procés Rajoy, Santamaría y Torrent comparecerán como testigos ante el Supremo por el procés

El Alto Tribunal rechaza que comparezca el rey, Felipe VI, así como el expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, y la exsecretaria general de ERC, Marta Rovira, los dos últimos también procesados en la causa. 

Saénz de Santamaría y Rajoy, durante el pleno. EFE/Javier Lizón

El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy y su exvicepresidenta Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría encabezan la larga lista de testigos del juicio del "procés", entre los que también están el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent; el expresident Artur Mas, el exministro Cristóbal Montoro y el lehendakari Íñigo Urkullu.

No así el expresident Carles Puigdemont ni la que fuera secretaria general de ERC, Marta Rovira, ambos huidos de la justicia, a quienes el tribunal ha rechazado citar como testigos al estar también procesados en esta causa.

Como se esperaba, el Tribunal no permitirá que comparezca el rey Felipe VI, al estar su figura blindada por la Constitución. 

(Habrá ampliación)

