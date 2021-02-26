Estás leyendo: El PP admite que sus vetos bloquean la negociación del Poder Judicial

Público
Público

Renovación CGPJ El PP admite que sus vetos bloquean la negociación del Poder Judicial

Pablo Casado no quiere que Victoria Rosell ni Ricardo de Prada formen parte del CGPJ pero al mismo tiempo defiende que el PP "quiere sentar las bases para reforzar la independencia del Poder Judicial como una cuestión de principios".

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, y su número dos, Teodoro García Egea, presiden el comité de dirección del partido.
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, y su número dos, Teodoro García Egea, presiden el comité de dirección del partido. Mudarra / PP

Actualizado:

El Partido Popular admite abiertamente que sus vetos a dos vocales propuestos por el Gobierno para conformar el nuevo Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) tras dos años de mandato en funciones, están bloqueando el acuerdo. El líder de la formación conservadora, Pablo Casado, se ha reunido con el comité de dirección del partido, y allí ha trasladado que el PP no permitirá que Victoria Rosell, actual delgada del Gobierno para la violencia de género, ni José Ricardo de Prada, uno de los jueces que hizo caer a Mariano Rajoy en 2018, formen parte del órgano de Gobierno de los jueces. En el primer caso porque Rosell ejerce un cargo político; en el segundo alegan un "fraude de ley".

El líder de la oposición se ha reafirmado en estos vetos ante su cúpula directiva al mismo tiempo que ha defendido que el PP "quiere sentar las bases con el PSOE para reforzar la independencia del Poder Judicial como una cuestión de principios". Tanto los vocales como el presidente del órgano de Gobierno de los jueces se nombran cada cinco años y deben acordarse por tres quintos del Congreso —210 votos—, por lo que es necesaria la colaboración del PP.

Las negociaciones entre Gobierno y PP ya estaban muy encauzadas, pero han encallado precisamente por la negativa de los de Casado a incluir a estos dos vocales. "El PP no acepta la propuesta del PSOE de permitir puertas giratorias entre política y justicia", señalan fuentes de la dirección popular, pese a que Casado propuso como vocal en 2018 al portavoz del PP de Justicia en el Congreso, José Miguel Castillo.

En Génova insisten en que la negociación únicamente se hace entre PP y PSOE y que Unidas Podemos no forma parte ni tendrá tampoco asiento alguno en el CGPJ. "Cuando Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias se aclaren en sus peleas internas, que nos llamen. Sánchez no puede pretender reforzar su coalición con Podemos a costa de sacrificar la justicia española", señalan las citadas fuentes.

Esta es la tercera vez que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez y el PP ultiman un acuerdo después de haber estado a punto de cerrarlo en dos ocasiones —en noviembre de 2018 y en agosto de 2020—. En ambos casos se frustró por la negativa de la dirección de Casado, al que beneficia la mayoría conservadora actual. A esos acercamientos les siguieron múltiples excusas para justificar su 'no' a la renovación del Poder Judicial.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público