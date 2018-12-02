El referendum entre los barrios de la Comunidad de Madrid se ha saldado con un claro apoyo a la república frente a la monarquía. Un 92,91% de los votantes prefieren elegir al jefe del Estado frente a la corona.
La papeleta de voto preguntaba: "¿Cuál es el modelo de estado que prefiere para su país?". Solo 1.497 han elegido el actual sistema. De los 22.361 votantes, 20.777 han votado a favor de una república.
La única polémica se produjo en Alcobendas, donde el Partido Popular (PP) intentó impedir que hubiese votación alguna en la población. La organización asegura que la situación fue solventada colocando las urnas las en el límite territorial del municipio.
El lunes 3 por la tarde se darán a conocer los resultados desglosados por barrio y municipio, así como algunas características demográficas de las personas votantes.
