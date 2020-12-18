Estás leyendo: La Comunidad de Madrid reduce a seis personas todas las reuniones navideñas

Restricciones La Comunidad de Madrid reduce a seis personas todas las reuniones navideñas

También se establecerán restricciones en las zonas básicas de salud en las que hay mayor incidencia de coronavirus.

10/12/2020.- La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el vicepresidente regional, Ignacio Aguado, durante el pleno celebrado este jueves en la Asamblea de Madrid.
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el vicepresidente regional, Ignacio Aguado.  Víctor Lerena / EFE

La Comunidad de Madrid reducirá de diez a seis personas todas las reuniones durante las fiestas navideñas, incluidos los días festivos, según han adelantado a Europa Press fuentes conocedoras de la decisión.

Esta es una de las medidas que anunciarán este viernes el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, y el viceconsejero de Salud Pública, Antonio Zapatero, en rueda de prensa. Además, se establecerán restricciones en las zonas básicas de salud en las que hay mayor incidencia de coronavirus.

La presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, avanzó este jueves que tomarían medidas dado el repunte de contagios registrado en los últimos días aunque descartó tanto impedir que los ciudadanos entrasen o saliesen de la autonomía para ver a familiares así como cerrar los comercios y la hostelería.

