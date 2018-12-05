Albert Rivera, líder de Ciudadanos, ha afirmado en rueda de prensa tras el Comité Ejecutivo nacional del partido que es una "irresponsabilidad" descartar cualquier escenario posibles de pacto en Andalucía, incluyendo a Vox, teniendo en cuenta que hay cinco grupos políticos y un escenario político polarizado, en el que son necesarios los pactos.
Rivera ha establecido como línea roja que ha de ser Marín quien presida la junta de Andalucía porque "el cambio necesita al frente un líder limpio sin casos de corrupción pendientes en los juzgados como Bárcenas, Kitchen o Gürtel".
La estrategia de Ciudadanos es priorizar las negociaciones con el PP para conseguir el cambio en Andalucía porque "tras quitar a los de los EREs no queremos tener sorpresas en el futuro".
El presidente de la formación naranja dice que Ciudadanos ha de presidir el Gobierno en lugar del PP "como prioridad por el casi empate técnico que hemos tenido en las urnas". "Los andaluces quieren un gobierno serio, estable y constitucionalista", ha subrayado.
Asimismo, Rivera ha pedido a Susana Díaz que "asuma la derrota" y "no bloquee" porque "Cs ha demostrado ser un partido preparado para ejecutar un cambio".
((Habrá ampliación))
