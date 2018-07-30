Público
Migración Rivera exige a Sánchez que termine con el "buenismo que sólo crea un efecto llamada" para los migrantes

El líder de Ciudadanos ha asegurado que "comprende la necesidad" de "ayudar a parar a las mafias que trafican con personas" y ha abogado por la firma de nuevos acuerdos internacionales e inversiones en los países de origen".

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera ,durante su réplica a la intervención del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el Congreso de los Diputados donde el jefe del Ejecutivo informó de su programa de Gobierno - EFE/ Kiko Huesca

El presidente de Ciudadanos (Cs), Albert Rivera, ha exigido este lunes desde la frontera de Ceuta al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, "que se implique" en la búsqueda de "soluciones" para el "problema de la migración irregular", que "deje de mirar hacia otro lado" y que abandone las "ocurrencias" y el "buenismo" que, según ha denunciado, están generando un "efecto llamada" que "sufren" singularmente las ciudades autónomas y las costas andaluzas.

En declaraciones a los periodistas tras recorrer parte del vallado fronterizo en compañía del coronel jefe de la Comandancia local de la Guardia Civil, José Luis Gómez Salinero, con quien ha llegado hasta el punto por el que el pasado jueves un grupo de 602 indocumentados accedió a Ceuta con "una virulencia desconocida", Rivera ha reclamado "más recursos, más agentes y más tecnología" para las Fuerzas de Seguridad que trabajan con medios "en muchos casos obsoletos".

"Hay que ser responsables, regular la inmigración y no señalar más a los Cuerpos de Seguridad pero echo en falta al Gobierno y a su presidente, que ni está ni se le espera aquí para encontrar soluciones", ha añadido el líder de Cs, que ha alertado de que si la presión migratoria no se reconoce como "un problema" España acabará "con los populistas gobernando".

Preguntado por el papel que corresponde en este asunto a la Unión Europea y a Marruecos, Rivera ha avanzado que pedirá a las instituciones comunitarias "más recursos y una política común" en materia de migraciones, y ha asegurado que "comprende" su "necesidad" de más medios para "ayudar a parar a las mafias que trafican con personas" y ha abogado por la firma de nuevos acuerdos internacionales que propicien "inversiones en los países de origen".

