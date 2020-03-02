barcelonaActualizado:
El exconseller de Exteriores Raül Romeva ha salido este lunes de prisión para trabajar en una asociación privada, después que la semana pasada la cárcel de Lledoners acordara flexibilizar su régimen penitenciario mediante la aplicación del artículo 100.2.
Romeva, que cumple una condena de doce años de cárcel por sedición, ha salido hacia las 11.00 horas del centro penitenciario de Lledoners, acompañado de su pareja.
En una publicación de Twitter, Romeva ha colgado una foto de su salida de la cárcel y ha escrito: "Primer día de trabajo fuera de Lledoners. Aún sin libertad, pero con el compromiso intacto. Continuo y continuaré sirviendo a los ciudadanos, es lo que he hecho siempre".
De acuerdo con la resolución de la junta de tratamiento de Lledoners, de aplicación inmediata pero que debe ser avalada por el juzgado de vigilancia, Romeva podrá salir de prisión para trabajar durante seis horas, tres días a la semana, de lunes a viernes.
