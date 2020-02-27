barcelona
La junta de tratamiento de la cárcel barcelonesa de Lledoners ha acordado aplicar el artículo 100.2 del reglamento penitenciario al exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras y al exconseller Raül Romeva, que podrán salir tres días a la semana, seis horas cada jornada, para trabajar.
Según ha informado la consellería de Justicia, Junqueras, condenado a 13 años de cárcel por sedición, y Romeva, a doce años, podrán salir seis horas de prisión tres días a la semana entre lunes y viernes, en aplicación del artículo 100.2, decidida por la Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel de Lledoners.
La salida de la cárcel de Junqueras y Romeva para trabajar puede ser inmediata, ya que un eventual recurso de la Fiscalía sobre la decisión de la Junta de Tratamiento no lo dejaría en suspenso, si bien requiere de la ulterior ratificación por parte del juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria.
