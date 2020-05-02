Estás leyendo: Rueda de prensa de Pedro Sánchez

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Rueda de prensa de Pedro Sánchez

Los deportistas profesionales podrán volver a entrenar de manera individual el 4 de mayo
Imagen de archivo de Pedro Sánchez.

madrid

público

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze vuelve

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú