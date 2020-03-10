Estás leyendo: Rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Señal en directo Rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros

14/01/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (C), preside el primer Consejo de Ministros, celebrado este martes en el Palacio de la Moncloa. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo
Rl presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, preside la reunión del Consejo de Ministros. EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

EFE

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú