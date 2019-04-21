Público
Elecciones generales Rufián a García Egea: el PP pretende que "la gente coma banderas"

El candidato de ERC y el secretario general del PP protagonizaron el debate de La Sexta Noche. Egea le regaló una bandera de España a Rufián alardeando que eso es lo que le garantiza que puede expresarse libremente, a lo que Rufián le contestó: "Una patria son las escuelas, los hospitales, que vosotros os habéis cargado durante 40 años". 

Momento del debate en el que Egea le regaló una bandera a Rufián. / La Sexta

Representantes de los siete partidos políticos debatieron anoche en La Sexta Noche. Participaron Aitor Esteban, Laura Borràs, Gabriel Rufián, Toni Cantó, Alberto Garzón, Felipe Sicilia y García Egea. Entre los momentos más destacados de la velada, destaca en el que el secretario general de PP le regaló una bandera de España al candidato de ERC Gabriel Rufián.

"Es lo que garantiza que tu puedas expresarte libremente, aunque a los demás no nos guste lo que opinas", dijo Egea. Por su parte, Rufián le contestó que lo que pretende el PP "es que la gente coma banderas". "Una patria son las escuelas, los hospitales, que vosotros os habéis cargado durante 40 años", añadió.  

Por su parte, el candidato de Unidas Podemos, Alberto Garzón, aprovechó el debate entre los representantes del PP y ERC, que se convirtió en un tema recurrente a lo largo de la velada, para apoyar la tesis de Rufián y añadió: "Vuestra patria es mentira", en alusión a García Egea. 

