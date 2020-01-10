Público
Público

Salvador Illa, número dos del PSC, nuevo ministro de Sanidad

El actual secretario de Organización de la formación socialista catalana sustituye a la asturiana María Luisa Carcedo quien ha ocupado el cargo de ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social desde octubre de 2018.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Salvador Illa, nuevo ministro de Sanidad. Victor Lerena / EFE

Salvador Illa, nuevo ministro de Sanidad. Victor Lerena / EFE

El secretario de Organización del PSC, Salvador Illa, estará al frente del Ministerio de Sanidad del nuevo Gobierno de coalición de PSOE y Unidas Podemos que preside Pedro Sánchez, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes conocedoras del nombramiento.

Illa sustituye así a la asturiana María Luisa Carcedo quien ha ocupado el cargo de ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social desde octubre de 2018; tiempo en el que ha desarrollado una extensa actividad con la puesta en marcha de numerosas medidas que se han ganado el respeto de todo el sector por su defensa de la sanidad pública.

El hasta ahora secretario de Organización del PSC tendrá que afrontar al frente del Ministerio diversas medidas que su antecesora no pudo llevar a término como, por ejemplo, eliminación de los copagos sanitarios, la aprobación de un plan específico de Alzheimer o de un plan de prevención del suicidio.

Un reto al que se deberá afrontar desde su inexperiencia en el sector sanitario. Licenciado en Filosofía por la Universidad de Barcelona (1989) y MBA en el IESE Business School, de la Universidad de Navarra (1993), es además profesor asociado de la Facultad de Comunicación y Relaciones Internacionales Blanquerna.

Tiene experiencia en la gestión local, como alcalde de La Roca del Vallés entre los años 1995 y 2005. Desde el año 2005 hasta el 2009, fue director General de Gestión de Infraestructuras del Departamento de Justicia de la Generalitat de Catalunya. Tras un breve paso por el sector privado, se encargó de la Gestión Económica del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona (2010-2011), fue coordinador del Grupo Municipal Socialista del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona (2011-2016) y jefe de Gabinete del concejal socialista Jaume Collboni (2014-2016).

En mayo de 2016, coincidiendo con la incorporación del PSC al gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, pasó a ser Gerente de Empresa, Cultura e Innovación.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad