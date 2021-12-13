Estás leyendo: Sánchez anuncia que se declararán zonas afectadas por catástrofes naturales los territorios que han sufrido inundaciones

Sánchez anuncia que se declararán zonas afectadas por catástrofes naturales los territorios que han sufrido inundaciones

Manda sus condolencias a las familias de los dos fallecidos y agradece la labor de los equipos de Protección Civil.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez en el Palacio de la Moncloa, a 9 de diciembre de 2021, en Madrid, (España).
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez en el Palacio de la Moncloa, el pasado 9 de diciembre de 2021. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press

madrid

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció que se declararán zona gravemente afectadas por catástrofes naturales las zonas del norte de España afectadas por las inundaciones.

Sánchez mostró sus condolencias con las familias de los dos fallecidos por dichas inundaciones y quiso agradecer el trabajo hecho por los equipos de Protección Civil.

(Habrá ampliación)

