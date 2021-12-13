Sánchez anuncia que se declararán zonas afectadas por catástrofes naturales los territorios que han sufrido inundaciones

madrid
Actualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció que se declararán zona gravemente afectadas por catástrofes naturales las zonas del norte de España afectadas por las inundaciones.
Sánchez mostró sus condolencias con las familias de los dos fallecidos por dichas inundaciones y quiso agradecer el trabajo hecho por los equipos de Protección Civil.
(Habrá ampliación)
