Sánchez pide a los ciudadanos que hablen más claro y arremete contra el bloqueo de Iglesias

El líder socialista asegura que lo ha "intentado todo" para no repetir elecciones, y recuerda a Unidas Podemos que tiene el récord de impedir en cuatro ocasiones que haya un Gobierno progresista en España.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones y líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, en su comparecencia en el Palacio de la Moncloa, tras la ronda de consultas del rey en la que no ha podido designar candidato para la investidura. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones y líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, compareció este martes, en el Palacio de La Moncloa para confirmar que no se presentará a una segunda investidura tras no haber conseguido los apoyos suficientes que le garantizaran ser elegido presidente del Gobierno, lanzando ya un mensaje claramente de campaña electoral: “Pido a los ciudadanos que el 10 de noviembre hablen más claro para que se les escuche”; dijo.

Sánchez, con rostro serio, responsabilizó a PP y a Ciudadanos de que no haya Gobierno. Pero fue especialmente crítico con Unidas Podemos y su líder, Pablo Iglesias: “Tiene el record de haber impedido cuatro veces que haya un Gobierno progresista en España, bloqueándolo con el apoyo de la mayoría conservadora”, dijo.

Sánchez pidió ya abiertamente el apoyo para el PSOE en las próximas elecciones buscando los votos de la formación morada, “porque han visto como Unidas Podemos ha bloqueado con su votos que haya un Gobierno, por lo que espero que esa mayoría parlamentaria se la den ahora al Partido Socialista”, dijo.

Sin apenas autocrítica, Sánchez justificó que el PSOE ha buscado todo tipo de fórmula para no ir a elecciones, y recordó las distintas propuestas a Unidas Podemos, y sus peticiones a PP y Ciudadanos de que se abstuvieran. Y concluyó: “Lo hemos intentado todo, pero no lo han hecho imposible”; afirmó.

