Sánchez pide "máximo respeto" a la investigación judicial a miembros de Podemos

El presidente se limita a afirmar que el caso se encuentra en la justicia y evita realizar valoraciones sobre posibles desenlaces. Llamó además a respetar el trabajo de los jueces en este asunto.

Sánchez rueda de prensa
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia ante los medios tras la audiencia con el rey este miércoles en el Palacio de Marivent .EFE/Ballesteros

bilbao

Actualizado:

El presidente Pedro Sánchez ha rechazado formular cualquier tipo de valoración en torno a la investigación de las cuentas de Podemos. En su comparecencia tras el encuentro mantenido este miércoles con el rey Felipe VI en el Palacio de Marivent, el jefe del Gobierno se ha limitado a mostrar su máximo respeto a la "independencia del Poder Judicial".

"La actitud que siempre he mantenido desde que soy presidente del Gobierno no se ve afectada: hay que respetar que estamos en un estado social y democrático de derecho", afirmó Sánchez. En tal sentido, subrayó que existe "independencia del Poder Judicial".

Tras destacar que esta investigación "está hoy en manos"  de los jueces, el presidente reiteró su "máximo respeto a la independencia" del Poder Judicial tanto en este caso "como en otros muchos que están también siendo investigados y que nada tienen que ver con la política".

Cuando volvieron a preguntarle sobre esta cuestión, Sánchez reiteró lo que había dicho anteriormente y cerró con un "nada más que añadir". "Creo que he sido bastante claro: máximo respeto al trabajo del Poder Judicial", remarcó. 

Un gobierno "cohesionado"

Por su parte, la ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, también ha evitado valorar este asunto ante las preguntas formuladas por la prensa en Rota (Cádiz), tras una reunión con el alcalde de esa localidad. Montero subrayó que el Ejecutivo de coalición entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos es "fuerte" y está "cohesionado", según destaca Europa Press. Indicó además que tenía "poco que añadir de este tema en relación con lo que ya se ha planteado por parte de los dirigentes de esa formación política", en referencia a Podemos.

