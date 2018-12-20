Público
Sánchez y Torra Torra agradece a Sánchez hablar "de todo" y le pide "desfranquizar" el Estado

El presidente del Gobierno, por su parte, reivindica ante el president de la Generalitat la autocrítica de "todos" y reclama aprobar los Presupuestos de 2019.

El presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez (i), el presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya Quim Torra (d) y el presidente de Foment Josep Sanchez Llibre (c) participan en la cena en Barcelona. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha agradecido al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que haya accedido a "hablar de todo" en el encuentro que han mantenido este jueves en Barcelona, y le ha pedido un "pacto de Estado" para "desfranquizar" España y "aislar a la extrema derecha".

"Hemos decidido emplazarnos al diálogo para encontrar una solución democrática que ambos hemos coincidido que es necesaria", ha sostenido en su intervención en el marco de la entrega de premios de Foment, un acto en el que han coincidido de nuevo los dos gobernantes y que se ha celebrado en el hotel Sofía de Barcelona ante más de 500 empresarios.

Por su parte, el presidente del Gobierno ha emplazado a las fuerzas parlamentarias a aprobar el proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado pactado entre el PSOE y Podemos y, ante el presidente de la Generalitat ha reivindicado la autocrítica: "Todos debemos aprender de nuestros errores".

Sánchez, que se ha comprometido a finalizar el Corredor Mediterráneo, ha pedido el apoyo a sus cuentas para hacerlo posible y ha subrayado la necesidad de "hablar de lo que le importa a la ciudadanía, de su cotidianidad, y reducir la conflictividad entre instituciones".

