Sánchez traslada a las comunidades que gestionarán el 55% de los 19.000 millones de ayudas europeas a recibir en 2021

salamancaActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha trasladado a los presidentes de las comunidades autónomas que los gobiernos regionales van a gestionar hasta el 55% del montante total de fondos europeos para la recuperación económica que España recibirá en 2021 para salir de la crisis.
Según han precisado a Europa Press fuentes presentes en la Conferencia de Presidentes que se celebra este viernes en el Convento de San Esteban de Salamanca, se tendrán en cuenta distintos criterios a la hora de articular el reparto de estos fondos entre las 17 autonomías.
España recibirá tras el primer anticipo un total de 19.000 millones de euros del fondo de recuperación de la Unión Europea en 2021 y tendrá que ir desbloqueando nuevos tramos cada seis meses a medida que cumple con una serie de objetivos e hitos pactados con la Comisión Europea.
