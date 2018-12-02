Público
Sànchez y Turull dicen afrontar "fuertes" su segundo día de huelga de hambre

En sendos mensajes a través de sus respectivas cuentas de Twitter, han afirmado sentirse "fuertes y determinados". El que fuera Consejero de la Presidencia se despide con la frase: "Mi cuerpo en la cárcel, mi corazón en Catalunya".

Imagen capturada de la cuenta oficial de Òmnium Cultural de Twitter de los siete dirigentes independentistas presos en la cárcel de Lledoners (Barcelona).- EFE

Los diputados de JxCat Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull aseguran que afrontan "fuertes y determinados" el segundo día de la huelga de hambre que iniciaron ayer en la cárcel barcelonesa de Lledoners y dicen que el apoyo recibido les da las "fuerzas necesarias para seguir" con su protesta.

En sendos mensajes en sus respectivas cuentas de Twitter, Turull y Sànchez afirman, con las mismas palabras, que están "fuertes y determinados" en el segundo día de su huelga de hambre, que iniciaron ayer para denunciar que el Tribunal Constitucional bloquea sus recursos y les impide acudir a la justicia europea

"Vuestro apoyo nos da las fuerzas necesarias para seguir", sostienen ambos dirigentes, que añaden: "Gracias... nunca podremos agradecer suficientemente todo lo que estáis haciendo por nosotros".

Turull despide el tuit con la frase: "Mi cuerpo en la cárcel, mi corazón en Catalunya", mientras que Sànchez opta por la frase "¡Luz en los ojos y fuerza en el brazo!".

Ambos líderes independentistas finalizan su mensaje en Twitter remitiendo a la web que se ha creado para recoger firmas de apoyo a su iniciativa, que hasta las 14.00 horas de hoy suma 161.107 adhesiones.

Decenas de personas han acompañado esta pasada noche en la cárcel de Lledoners para mostrar su apoyo a Sànchez y Turull y este mediodía un grupo de independentistas también ha cortado la Via Laietana de Barcelona en solidaridad con ambos dirigentes en huelga de hambre.

