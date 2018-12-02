Sànchez y Turull dicen afrontar "fuertes" su segundo día de huelga de hambre

Los diputados de JxCat Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull aseguran que afrontan "fuertes y determinados" el segundo día de la huelga de hambre que iniciaron ayer en la cárcel barcelonesa de Lledoners y dicen que el apoyo recibido les da las "fuerzas necesarias para seguir" con su protesta.
En sendos mensajes en sus respectivas cuentas de Twitter, Turull y Sànchez afirman, con las mismas palabras, que están "fuertes y determinados" en el segundo día de su huelga de hambre, que iniciaron ayer para denunciar que el Tribunal Constitucional bloquea sus recursos y les impide acudir a la justicia europea
2n dia de #vagadefam— Jordi Sànchez (@jordialapreso) 2 de diciembre de 2018
Estem forts i determinats.
El vostre suport ens dona les forces necessàries per seguir.
Gràcies... mai podrem agrair prou tot el que esteu fent per nosaltres.
Llum als ulls i força al braç!https://t.co/vVARW4RrTV pic.twitter.com/wcOJyzH0a1
"Vuestro apoyo nos da las fuerzas necesarias para seguir", sostienen ambos dirigentes, que añaden: "Gracias... nunca podremos agradecer suficientemente todo lo que estáis haciendo por nosotros".
Turull despide el tuit con la frase: "Mi cuerpo en la cárcel, mi corazón en Catalunya", mientras que Sànchez opta por la frase "¡Luz en los ojos y fuerza en el brazo!".
Ambos líderes independentistas finalizan su mensaje en Twitter remitiendo a la web que se ha creado para recoger firmas de apoyo a su iniciativa, que hasta las 14.00 horas de hoy suma 161.107 adhesiones.
Decenas de personas han acompañado esta pasada noche en la cárcel de Lledoners para mostrar su apoyo a Sànchez y Turull y este mediodía un grupo de independentistas también ha cortado la Via Laietana de Barcelona en solidaridad con ambos dirigentes en huelga de hambre.
